07 Oct 2018

UN Representative Kubiš Strongly Condemns Cowardly Bombings in Baghdad, Salaheddin and Fallujah [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 07 October 2018 - The Special Representative for Iraq of the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Ján Kubiš, strongly condemns the terrorist bombings that targeted a number of neighborhoods in Baghdad and Salaheddin and Fallujah over the past two days. Mr. Kubiš extends his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The Special Representative urges the authorities to be extra vigilant in their drive to uncover and destroy the terrorists' sleeper cells.

"The people of Iraq will not be cowed by such cowardly acts from pursuing a life of normalcy. Terrorism will not be allowed to derail the country's recovery and future of stability and prosperity."

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

