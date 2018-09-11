11 Sep 2018

UN Representative Kubiš highlights in talks in Kurdistan Region the need of political forces in Iraq to work together to expeditiously create a national non-sectarian government, to overcome the destabilizing polarization [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 11 Sep 2018
Erbil, Iraq, 11 September 2018 – Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Ján Kubiš visited Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, where he met with leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Gorran, New Generation Movement and the Coalition for Democracy and Justice (CDJ). Today, he was received in Erbil by Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masud Barzani and met separately with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani.

At his meetings in the last two days, ahead of the Council of Representatives (CoR) session scheduled for 15 September in Baghdad, Mr. Kubiš discussed with the political and Government leaders of the Kurdistan Region the current political, security and economic situation in Iraq, the formation of the future government and the election of the three Presidencies. The Special Representative expressed his expectation that the forthcoming session of the CoR will elect the Speaker and the two deputies.

There was agreement through all these meetings that for the benefit of the country and its people, Iraq needs to continue with and further develop its balanced approach, including as regards cooperation with all its regional and international partners on the basis of full respect of the principles of sovereignty, non-interference, mutual benefit and good-neighbourly relations. The Special Representative urged political leaders and forces both at the federal level and in the Kurdistan Region to unite and work together for a speedy establishment of a pro-reform, non-sectarian, patriotic national government with partnership participation of all components and segments of Iraq, in full respect for and implementation of the Constitution.

He highlighted his confidence that Kurdistani political forces can foster agreement, consensus and unity, and expressed hope that they will undertake their positive role, as in the past.

Mr. Kubiš warned about the destabilizing impact of any procrastination that will only exacerbate the dangerous divisions and polarization across the country, that nevertheless can be overcome by joint efforts of political forces and leaders. He reiterated his appreciation of the guidance provided by H.E. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani and strong hope that the political forces will follow it in their actions.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

