17 Feb 2020

UN Representative Hennis-Plasschaert deplores use of hunting guns, renews call for protection of demonstrators [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 17 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (193.06 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (166.01 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (124.88 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 17 February 2020 - UNAMI continues to receive credible allegations of peaceful protesters targeted by “hunting guns” on the road between Al Tahrir Square and Al Khilani Square in Baghdad in the evening of 14, 15 and 16 February, injuring at least 50. Reportedly, a number of security personnel were also injured, including by pellets from hunting guns, stones or Molotov cocktails. Allegations on the use of similar kinetic impact projectiles were received from Karbala as well, causing injuries to over 150 protesters in the month of January alone.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq,
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, strongly condemns the use of hunting rifles with birdshot, which caused (yet again) high numbers of casualties in recent protests.
She calls on the authorities to prevent the use of force and to hold those responsible for the abuse of force accountable: “The continued pattern of the use of excessive force, with ambiguously identified armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave security concern that must be tackled urgently and decisively.
Peaceful protesters should be protected at all times.”

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.