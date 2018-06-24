UN Migration Agency Publishes Assessment on Displacement and Returns in Iraq

The Integrated Location Assessment collects detailed information on IDP and returnee families living in locations out of camps identified through the DTM Master Lists Round 90 (Feb 2018). The unit of reference of this assessment is the location, and information is collected at aggregate level, on the majority of IDPs and returnees living in a given location, and not on individual families. Where access is possible, identified locations hosting IDPs and/or returnees are visited and directly assessed by the IOM Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs), who fill in a close-ended questionnaire with information collected through multiple interviews with several key informants (including members of the IDP and returnee communities) and through direct observation. At the end of the key informant interviews, RARTs fill one form with the summary of the information collected, and the data is then uploaded to the server and stored as one assessment. Coverage: The Integrated Location Assessment III covered 4,177 locations hosting at least one or more IDP and/or returnee families, reaching 597,535 returnee families in 1,244 locations, and 248,632 IDP families in 3,289 locations. Geographic reference The geographic unit of reference in the Integrated Location Assessment is the “location”. A location is defined as an area that corresponds either to a sub-district (i.e. fourth official administrative division), a village for rural areas or a neighborhood for urban areas (i.e. fifth official administrative division). Location boundaries are determined on the basis of key informants and RART team knowledge and evaluation. The list of locations is, as much as possible, harmonized and verified with authorities and the humanitarian community. However, an official or countrywide accepted list of locations and their boundaries has not yet been endorsed. Information about the Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) III can be found on: http://iraqdtm.iom.int/ILA3.aspx