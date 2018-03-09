09 Mar 2018

UN Migration Agency in Iraq appeals for funding to assist IDPs and returnees

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 09 Mar 2018 View Original
© IOM
An estimated 2,317,698 Iraqis continue to be displaced, and 3,511,602 people have returned since the beginning of the conflict in January 2014.
© IOM

Iraq – The number of internally displaced Iraqis is currently more than 2.3 million, and those who have returned to their place of origin over 3.5 million. Responding to the needs of these vulnerable groups is a top priority for IOM, the UN Migration Agency in Iraq, as elaborated in the organization’s 2018 Crisis Funding Appeal.

The IOM appeal for USD 26.7 million highlights the urgent needs of more than 700,000 Iraqis across the country – returnees, host community members, and internally displaced persons (IDPs), especially those remaining in camps or informal settings, and those who may experience secondary displacement.

IOM Iraq’s appeal is in line with the United Nations’ Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Iraq, which was launched on 6 March in Baghdad, together with the Government of Iraq’s 2018 Plan for Relief, Shelter and Stabilization of IDPs.

“Across the country, Iraqis continue to be affected by the impact of the recent conflict, and require immediate support,” said IOM Iraq Chief of Mission Gerard Waite. “The requested funding is essential to provide continued humanitarian assistance for the displaced, and to support returnees to restore social, health, housing and community infrastructure so they are able to restart their lives.”

Just over half of IOM Iraq’s appeal is destined to assist IDPs and returnees with seasonal shelter and non-food items. The appeal also covers support to camp coordination and camp management teams; psychosocial care; health-care services; emergency livelihoods in retaken areas; and the implementation of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

According to IOM Iraq’s DTM, an estimated 2,317,698 people continue to be displaced, and 3,511,602 people have returned since the beginning of the conflict in January 2014. Returns of displaced people to their area of origin currently exceed 100,000 per month.

Of the 2.3 million displaced, more than 631,000 live in camps, and nearly 260,000 live in critical shelter arrangements, such as informal settlements, unfinished buildings, religious and school buildings.

For data on displacement across Iraq please visit the IOM Iraq DTM website portal: http://iraqdtm.iom.int

For more information please contact Sandra Black in IOM Iraq, Tel: +964 751 234 2550, Email: sblack@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.