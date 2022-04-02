UN Iraq wishes Iraqis a safe and healthy Ramadan [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 2 April 2022 - The holy month of Ramadan is a period of peace, reflection and prayer for Muslims.

This year, the blessed month arrives at a time of heightened apprehension and concern about the future everywhere.

Let us remain optimistic that better days lie ahead, focusing on family, friends and what brings us together. Let us also stand in solidarity with the vulnerable, those who remain displaced and those who are in need.

The UN family in Iraq wishes Iraqis a safe and healthy Ramadan.

Ramadan Kareem.

