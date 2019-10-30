30 Oct 2019

UN Iraq Special Representative visits Tahrir Square, meets with demonstrators [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 30 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (185.06 KB)
preview
Download PDF (190.39 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (252.74 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 30 October 2019 - In our continuous efforts to promote dialogue between protesters and the government, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert, visited Tahrir Square to engage with the people out there.

While exchanging views and discussing possible ways to address the legitimate demands of peaceful demonstrators, SRSG Hennis Plasschaert reiterated that no government could comprehensively tackle the legacy of the past and the present challenges in just one year in office.

SRSG Hennis-Plasschaert called for a national dialogue to identify prompt, meaningful responses, to break the vicious cycle of violence, and to unite against the perils of division and inaction. Standing together, Iraqis can find the common ground needed to shape a better future for all.

