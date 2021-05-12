UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert sends warmest wishes to Iraqis on Eid-ul-Fitr (12 May 2021)

Baghdad, 12 May 2021 - Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, public celebrations and outings will once again be subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the curfews imposed in the country.

Nevertheless, despite these difficult circumstances, I am hopeful that the blessings of Eid-ul-Fitr will bring renewed optimism for better days ahead.

In Iraq, and globally, we are in the midst of an important COVID-19 vaccination drive. We will only be safe once everyone is safe.

As you celebrate this blessed occasion within the confines of your homes, I convey my best wishes to you and your loved ones.

Eid Mubarak.