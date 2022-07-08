UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert: Eid-ul-Adha an opportunity for Iraqis to mend their differences [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 08 July 2022 – Eid-ul-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice for Muslims, arrives this year at a sensitive time for Iraq.

Traditionally, the Eid is a time to give and forgive, to show compassion and celebrate. These virtues are more significant than ever this year, with the country engulfed in protracted political disputes, incessant dust storms, a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and global tensions which impact the daily life of Iraqis, including their food security.

Eid-ul-Adha provides the opportunity for people to come together, open their hearts and to seek to heal their differences. In this spirit, I am confident that the people can overcome the challenges they are facing, and I hope that the political class will offer the necessary sacrifices for the good of their community and country, so that all Iraqis can look forward, united, to a brighter future.

Best wishes of peace and good health,

Adha Mubarak!

