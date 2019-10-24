24 Oct 2019

UN Iraq Special Representative Hennis-Plasschaert urges protests to remain peaceful [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 24 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (148.56 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (228.35 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 24 October 2019 – On the eve of anticipated demonstrations in many parts of Iraq, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, urges the government to positively enable peaceful protests. In the same vein, the Special Representative calls on both security forces and demonstrators to act in keeping with the law.

Ms Hennis-Plasschaert: “At this critical juncture, I stress the importance of upholding the principles of democracy, and within that context, the achievements made in recent years. Defending the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and access to information, in full accordance with the law, will prove crucial for Iraq to deliver on its potential.”

The UN stands ready to assist in the search for solutions to the country’s many troubles inherited from the past as well as its many present challenges. We call on the government to swiftly meet the legitimate demands of the people. This includes leading by example to end corruption, improving public services, strengthening governance and accountability, and creating an environment that is conducive to growth and employment.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org
or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.