UN Iraq Special Representative Hennis-Plasschaert urges protests to remain peaceful [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 24 October 2019 – On the eve of anticipated demonstrations in many parts of Iraq, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, urges the government to positively enable peaceful protests. In the same vein, the Special Representative calls on both security forces and demonstrators to act in keeping with the law.

Ms Hennis-Plasschaert: “At this critical juncture, I stress the importance of upholding the principles of democracy, and within that context, the achievements made in recent years. Defending the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and access to information, in full accordance with the law, will prove crucial for Iraq to deliver on its potential.”

The UN stands ready to assist in the search for solutions to the country’s many troubles inherited from the past as well as its many present challenges. We call on the government to swiftly meet the legitimate demands of the people. This includes leading by example to end corruption, improving public services, strengthening governance and accountability, and creating an environment that is conducive to growth and employment.

