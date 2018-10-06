UN Iraq’s Kubiš Congratulates Nadia Murad for Nobel Peace Prize Award: Her Bravery and the Resilience of Yazidi and Iraqis helped Defeat the Terrorist Da’esh [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 5 October 2018 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, congratulates Nadia Murad for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, a recognition she receives on behalf of all Yazidi and other Iraqis who were victims of and gravely suffered from the genocidal barbarism of the terrorist Da’esh ideology.

“Nadia Murad showed heroism, bravery and resilience in the face of her torturers and abusers. With the same resolve she spoke out publicly after escaping her jailers to tell the world about these atrocities and rally support for the cause of defeating the terrorists. Her resilience and that of her Yazidi community and Iraqis at large was instrumental in the ultimate victory against Da’esh last year.”

In awarding her the Peace Prize, the Nobel Committee said Murad, herself a victim of war crimes, “has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.”

Mr. Kubiš stated: “Nadia Murad’s Nobel Peace Prize is an honour and tribute not only to victims of Da’esh atrocities in her Yazidi community but also to all victims of sexual violence in conflict, Iraq and worldwide.”

The recognition gives impetus to the efforts to locate and free the more than 3,000 Yazidi and other women and children who remain missing after their kidnapping by Da’esh, and to the efforts to hold accountable those responsible for these crimes.

