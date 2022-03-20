UN Iraq Representative Hennis-Plasschaert on Nowruz: optimism is essential [EN/AR/KU]

The International Day of Nowruz was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2010. An ancient festivity celebrating rebirth on the first day of Spring, Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples, as it proclaims the renewal of life and harmony, honoring values of peace, solidarity, forgiveness and reconciliation.

These values are more necessary than ever today. We face the existential threat of climate change that is adversely affecting our lives and our planet, not to forget the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to take its toll. Conflicts close and far, and political disputes at home, also harm our physical and mental wellbeing.

In the face of these compounding challenges, optimism is essential. Let us reflect on how we can be part of rebirth, of new beginnings inspired by the justice and respect, that our world so desperately needs. Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved for the country to move forward on the path towards sustainable development and prosperity. The human yearning for peace knows no borders.