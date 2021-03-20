UN Iraq Representative Hennis-Plasschaert on Nowruz: After a bleak year, hope [EN/AR/KU]

Nowruz, the celebration of renewal of life and harmony, arrives with the advent of Spring, bringing new hope after a bleak year.

While COVID-19 continues to ravage countries across the globe, a worldwide campaign of vaccination is underway. And earlier this month, Pope Francis concluded a historic visit to Iraq in which he delivered a message of peace, hope, tolerance and co-existence to a country rich in cultural and religious diversity but long buffeted by conflict and violence.

This renewed hope is to be embraced as we strive towards a better future. With sufficient political will, a spirit of national unity and genuine determination, solutions can and must be reached.

It is time to celebrate while continuing to adhere to the instructions of the health authorities on COVID-19: wearing masks in public, social distancing and practicing good hygiene by regularly washing hands.

In 2010, the International Day of Nowruz was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly. Of course, for those who celebrate it, Nowruz is as ancient as time. I extend my best wishes to the Kurdish people and all those celebrating this year.

Nowruztan Piroz Bet.