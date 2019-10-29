UN Iraq Representative condemns continued violence, stresses national dialogue to end ‘vicious cycle’ [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 29 October 2019 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, condemns in the strongest terms the rising number of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations engulfing many parts of Iraq.

The recent developments across many parts of Iraq, in particular in Karbala last night, are most alarming. Witness reports indicate that live fire was used against demonstrators, causing high numbers of casualties.

“Violence is never the answer, the protection of life is the overriding imperative,” the Special Representative said. “A national dialogue is urgently needed to find prompt, meaningful responses. This vicious cycle of violence must end.”

The UN stands with the Iraqi people and is ready to assist in this dialogue, Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said.

