UN-Habitat Rehabilitated Significantly Damaged Houses in Teleskuf/Nineveh [EN/AR]

On 10 June 2018, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) officially handed over a total of 27 housing units in Teleskuf, Nineveh Governorate, rehabilitated under the project titled "Promoting Urban Recovery and Resilience in Newly Liberated Areas in Iraq", generously funded by the Government of Japan.

In Teleskuf, based on the guidelines developed by the Shelter Cluster, UN-Habitat engineers identified and selected for rehabilitation 27 war-damaged houses of vulnerable returnees that were categorized as having suffered "major and severe damage". In total, 137 vulnerable returnees benefitted from the action, including 31 women and 75 children.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Bashar Hamid Mahmud Kiki, the Head of the Provisional Council of Nineveh Governorate, said "I am very pleased that Telskuf was one of the towns selected for conducting rehabilitation work and I suggest that the UN-Habitat's work should extend to cover more parts of Nineveh province. Mr. Bashar praised the fact that the UN-Habitat's presence in the region is clear evidence that the region is safe and life is back to normal.

"When safety, stability and wise management are offered, life returns and everyone can live in peace and stability. – Mr. Adel Marruki Jajjo, Mayor of Tilkayif stated in his speech – Great efforts have been made by the central Government, Kurdistan Regional Government and humanitarian organizations to eliminate the aggression and destruction which was left behind by ISIL. We gather here today in Teleskuf to celebrate and express our gratitude to all those who contributed to the reconstruction and the return of the people, especially to the Government of Japan and UN-Habitat.

Mr. Natiq Qeryaquse Feranci, Representative of the Christian Affairs Office in Teleskuf, voiced his appreciation to the Peshmerga forces for providing safety and security in Teleskuf and thanked the UN-Habitat team for their role in rehabilitating the houses in such short time.

His Excellency Mr. Iwai Fumio, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq, expressed his sincere appreciation for all who contributed to this project in Teleskuf and his hope that this project will promote recovery and social stabilization there, while recalling the handover ceremony of housing units rehabilitated in Bartella under the same project which he attended on 12 March, 2018. He added that Japan is determined to support Iraq's effort for serving displaced/returning people, refugees and host communities in Iraq.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Erfan Ali, Head of UN-Habitat Iraq, thanked the Government of Japan for its generous contribution to the Housing Rehabilitation Project emphasizing how it constitutes an important step toward the recovery of the town, the community, and the families in Teleskuf. The project strengthens UN-Habitat's response to the humanitarian-peace-development nexus in Nineveh Governorate and Iraq. Overall, 2,377 war-damaged houses have been or are being rehabilitated since 2017, supporting the dignified and sustainable return of more than 17,000 people in Iraq. Dr Ali also highlighted how 37 beneficiaries in this town were employed by the project to partake to the rehabilitation work, contributing to rebuild their livelihoods.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Miran Communication Associate, UN-Habitat

Email: alan.miran@un.org Mobile: + 964 750 342 7036

برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية يعيد تأهيل منازل متضررة بصورة كبيرة في تللسقف/نينوى

في 10 حزيران/ يونيو 2018 ، سلّم برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية (الهابيتات) ما مجموعه 27 وحدة سكنية تمت إعادة تأهيلها في بلدة تللسقف بمحافظة نينوى. وقد تمت إعادة التأهيل ضمن مشروع عنوانه "تعزيز الانتعاش الحضري والقدرة على الصمود في المناطق المحررة حديثا في العراق" الذي تموله الحكومة اليابانية.

جاء التسليم في تللسقف بعد أن تم اختيار 27 منزلاً تضررت من الحرب تعود ملكيتها للعائدين من الشرائح الضعفية والتي تم تصنيفها من قبل مهندسي برنامج الهابيتات بأنها تعرضت الى "أضرار كبيرة" استناداً إلى المبادئ التوجيهية التي تم تطويرها في إطار مجموعة – توفير المأوى ليتم إصلاحها. وكان مجموع المستفيدين من الشريحة أعلاه من هذا العمل 137عائدًا بينهم 31 امرأة و 31 رجلاً و 34 فتاة و 41 فتى.

و قد صرح السيد بشار حميد محمود الكيكي/ رئيس مجلس محافظة نينوى "أود التعبير عن سروري لاختيار تللسقف لإجراء إعادة التأهيل" وأقترح أن يمتد عمل الهابيتات لتغطية أجزاء أخرى من محافظة نينوى. وأثنى السيد بشار على حقيقة أن وجود منظمة الهابيتات في المنطقة دليل واضح على أن المنطقة آمنة وأن الحياة تعود فيها إلى طبيعتها.

"عندما يتم توفير السلامة والاستقرار والإدارة الحكيمة، تعود الحياة ويمكن للجميع العيش في سلام واستقرار" هذا ما صرح به السيد عادل مروكي ججو/ قائمقام تلكيف في كلمته: "لقد بذلت الحكومة المركزية وحكومة إقليم كردستان والمنظمات الإنسانية جهوداً كبيرة للقضاء على الدمار الذي خلفه تنظيم داعش. نجتمع هنا اليوم في تللسقف للاحتفال والتعبير عن امتناننا لجميع أولئك الذين ساهموا في إعادة الإعمار وعودة الناس، وخاصة حكومة اليابان وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية".

كما أعرب السيد ناطق قرياقوس فرنسي/ ممثل مكتب شؤون المسيحيين في تللسقف، عن تقديره لقوات البيشمركة لتوفير السلامة والأمن في البلدة وشكر فريق وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية على دوره في إعادة تأهيل المنازل في مثل هذا الوقت القصير.

وأعرب سعادة السيد فوميو إيواي / سفير اليابان لدى العراق عن خالص تقديره لكل من ساهم في هذا المشروع وأمله في أن يعزز هذا المشروع التعافي والاستقرار الاجتماعي في تللسقف مع استذكار حضوره حفل تسليم الوحدات السكنية في برطلة في 12 آذار 2018 والتي تم إعادة تأهيلها من نفس البرنامج. وأضاف أن اليابان عازمة على دعم جهود العراق لخدمة النازحين والعائدين والمجتمعات المضيفة في العراق.

كما شكرَ الدكتور عرفان علي / مدير برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية، حكومة اليابان على مساهمتها السخية في مشروع إعادة تأهيل قطاع الإسكان، مؤكداً على أنه يشكل خطوة مهمة نحو تعافي البلدة والمجتمع المحلي والأسر في تللسقف. يعزز المشروع استجابة برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية للترابط الإنساني - السلام والتنمية في محافظة نينوى والعراق. تم إصلاح أو إعادة تأهيل مامجموعه 3777 منزلاً تضررت خلال الحرب منذ عام 2017، مما يدعم العودة الكريمة والمستدامة لأكثر من 17،000 شخص في العراق. كما بين الدكتور عرفان كيف تم توظيف 37 مستفيدًا من هذه البلدة في المشروع للمشاركة في أعمال إعادة التأهيل ، مما ساهم في توفير مصدر كسب المعيشة.

للمعلوماتِ، يرجى الاتصال بـ:

آلان ميران مساعد مدير الاتصالات ، برنامج الموئل البريد الإلكتروني: alan.miran@un.orgalan.miran@un.org الجوال: + 964 750 342 7036 موقع الويب: unhabitat.org/iraq