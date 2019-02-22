UN-Habitat and UNDP Launched a Project to Strengthen the Long-Term Resilience of Subnational Authorities in Countries Affected by the Syrian and Iraqi Crises [EN/AR]

On 21 February 2019, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officially launched in Ninewa Governorate the “Strengthening the Long-Term Resilience of Subnational Authorities in Countries Affected by the Syrian and Iraqi Crises” project, funded by the EU Regional Trust Fund in response to the Syrian and Iraqi Crises, the EU “Madad” Fund.

The project aims to improve the resilience of host and refugee population in communities impacted by the Syrian and Iraqi crisis, through strengthened local multi-level governance system, and improve access to basic services, affordable housing and income in Ninewa Governorate, Erbil Governorate, and Dohuk Governorate. The project is proposed to target more than 427,000 direct beneficiaries.

H.E. Mr. Nawfal Hamadi Al-Sultan, Governor of Ninewa, extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the European Union for this generous funding and reiterated the government’s full commitment to work, cooperate and coordinate with UN-Habitat and UNDP following previous successful projects.

Dr. Erfan Ali, Deputy Regional Director of UN-Habitat Arab Region, commented that this project will benefit both Mosul and Sinjar municipalities through the provision of technical and financial assistance for the rehabilitation of damaged houses as well as the surrounding water and sanitation infrastructure, and support to address housing, land and property rights of the returnees and displaced persons.

Ms. Isabela Uribe, Head of UNDP Erbil office, stated: “I am very happy to be in the liberated city of Mosul once again. With UN-Habitat and the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG), we are undertaking two projects in Ninewa Governorate and Mosul city and we are determined to provide the community the best services.”

Mr. Arne Musch, Representative of VNG International, also implementing a complimentary project in Ninewa funded by the EU Regional Trust Fund in response to the Syrian and Iraqi Crises, the EU “Madad” Fund, expressed the determination to work with the United Nations agencies to rebuild the resilience of the Iraqi community through various projects, assuring that they will continue to help local governments and municipal service providers to connect the issue of displacement and returns to the issue of urbanization.

