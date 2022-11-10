UN Habitat and Ministry of Planning Iraq meet to discuss fruitful collaborations for improving Iraqi lives [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 10 November 2022. Today, His Excellency the Minister of Planning of Iraq, Dr Muhammed Ali Tamim received the Head of UN-Habitat Iraq Country Programme, Mr Wael Al-Ashhab and his team.

Mr Al-Ashhab congratulated Dr Tamim on the new assignment and had a great pleasure to inform the Minister on the current programme of UN-Habitat in Iraq and discuss the continuation of the collaboration between the Ministry of Planning and UN-Habitat Iraq Programme.

They also discussed the joint efforts to improve living conditions of all Iraqis, particularly the vulnerable population and the underserved communities who are suffering from lack of provision of basic services.

Further, the Minister was briefed on the Urban Observatories to be established at the governorates to collect data and reporting on the SDGs forum managed by Ministry of Planning and supported by UN-Habitat.

In addition, the close coordination and the way forward concerning the informal settlements issue and how to accelerate the process to include them in planning and the budgeting of the government. Lastly, both agreed to continue collaboration and explore opportunities through bilateral meetings in the near future.

