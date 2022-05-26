UN-facilitated dialogue in Erbil: KR political parties discuss elections, public services and empowerment of KR institutions [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, 26 May 2022 – Heads and senior representatives* of political parties in the Kurdistan Region met today at the United Nations compound in Erbil, at the invitation of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). With Kurdistan Region elections scheduled for 01 October 2022, the meeting provided a timely opportunity for the parties to exchange views on various issues, including the need to move away from divisive politics and the way forward to credible and transparent elections. Serving the interests of the peoples of the Kurdistan Region dominated today's discussions.

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and head of UNAMI, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, thanked the parties for participating, urging continued and stepped-up efforts to tackle the multiple challenges the Kurdistan Region faces.

*Mr. Bafel Talabani, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mr. Ali Bapir, Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG), Mr. Omar Said Ali, Gorran Movement, Mr. Fadhil Mirani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Mr. Salahdin Babakr, Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), and Ms. Badria Rashid, New Generation Movement (NGM).

