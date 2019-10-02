02 Oct 2019

UN Expresses Concern after Violent Protests in Iraq, Urges Calm and Restraint [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 02 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (189.7 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (152.87 KB)Arabic version

Baghdad, 2 October 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expresses grave concern over the violence that accompanied some of the demonstrations in Baghdad and other governorates. She calls for calm and deeply regrets the casualties among both the protesters and security forces.

The Special Representative reaffirms the right to protest: "Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law." Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert urges the authorities to exercise restraint in their handling of the protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

