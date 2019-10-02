UN Expresses Concern after Violent Protests in Iraq, Urges Calm and Restraint [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 2 October 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expresses grave concern over the violence that accompanied some of the demonstrations in Baghdad and other governorates. She calls for calm and deeply regrets the casualties among both the protesters and security forces.

The Special Representative reaffirms the right to protest: "Every individual has the right to speak freely, in keeping with the law." Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert urges the authorities to exercise restraint in their handling of the protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property.

