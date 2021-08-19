UN condemns loss of life in Ninewa airstrike, calls for investigation [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 19 August 2021 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is following with grave concern the serious security developments in the north of Iraq, which, regrettably, have led to loss of life and many injuries in Sinjar town and Skeniya village.

Necessary precautions must be taken during military operations, including airstrikes, to protect and minimize harm to civilians who often suffer the consequences of such attacks.

It is equally important to promptly and fully investigate such incidents, establishing accountability for civilian deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, the long-beleaguered local population bears the brunt of this violence, as one conflict replaces another.

UNAMI calls on all relevant parties to put the interests of citizens first, exercising restraint to avoid a dangerous escalation. Peace and stability are essential preconditions for reconstruction and the return of internally displaced people. The Sinjar Agreement therefore needs to be implemented without delay.

UNAMI continues to support dialogue and urges all parties to respect the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

