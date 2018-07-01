01 Jul 2018

UN Casualty Figures for Iraq for the Month of June 2018 [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 01 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (137.46 KB)
preview
Download PDF (274.77 KB)

Baghdad, 01 July 2018 – A total of 76 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 129 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in June 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary citizens and others considered civilian at the time of death or injury, such as police in non-combat functions, civil defence, personal security teams, facilities protection police and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of June, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 68, while the number of injured (not including police) was 118.

Diyala was the worst affected Governorate, with 52 civilian casualties (16 killed, 36 injured), followed by Kirkuk (10 killed, 36 injured) and Baghdad (19 killed and 18 injured).

According to information obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in Anbar, the Governorate suffered a total of 7 civilian casualties (none killed, 7 injured). Figures are updated until 30 June 2018, inclusive.

*CAVEAT: UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate are provided by the Health Directorate and might not fully reflect the number of casualties due to the increased volatility of the situation on the ground in Anbar and the disruption of services. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

****************

For more information, please contact: Mr. Khalid Dahab, Deputy Director of Public Information/Deputy Spokesperson, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 194 0146, Email: dahab@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.