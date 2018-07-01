UN Casualty Figures for Iraq for the Month of June 2018 [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 01 July 2018 – A total of 76 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 129 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in June 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary citizens and others considered civilian at the time of death or injury, such as police in non-combat functions, civil defence, personal security teams, facilities protection police and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of June, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 68, while the number of injured (not including police) was 118.

Diyala was the worst affected Governorate, with 52 civilian casualties (16 killed, 36 injured), followed by Kirkuk (10 killed, 36 injured) and Baghdad (19 killed and 18 injured).

According to information obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in Anbar, the Governorate suffered a total of 7 civilian casualties (none killed, 7 injured). Figures are updated until 30 June 2018, inclusive.

*CAVEAT: UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas; in some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate are provided by the Health Directorate and might not fully reflect the number of casualties due to the increased volatility of the situation on the ground in Anbar and the disruption of services. For these reasons, the figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Khalid Dahab, Deputy Director of Public Information/Deputy Spokesperson, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 194 0146, Email: dahab@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org