UN Casualties Figures for Iraq for the Month of May 2018 [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 31 May 2018 – A total of 95 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 163 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in May 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary citizens and others considered civilian at the time of death or injury, such as police in non-combat functions, civil defence, personal security teams, facilities protection police and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of May, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 86, while the number of injured (not including police) was 148.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 117 civilian casualties (45 killed, 72 injured), followed by Diyala with 9 killed and 35 injured, and Kirkuk with 20 killed and 16 injured.

According to information obtained by UNAMI from the Health Directorate in Anbar, the Governorate suffered a total of 21 civilian casualties (6 killed and 15 injured). Figures are updated until 31 May, inclusive.

CAVEATS: The figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum. UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas due to volatility of the situation on the ground and the disruption of services. In some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate were provided by the Health Directorate and might not fully reflect the real number of casualties in the Governorate.

