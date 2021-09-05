UN and Government of Iraq sign the updated Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development to support prosperity and development [EN/AR/KU]

Sunday, 5 September 2021: The Government of Iraq and the United Nations have signed the updated version of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2020-2024, which will guide the work of the UN system in Iraq.

The signing ceremony for the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) was held in the Ministry of Planning and signed by Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, Minister of Planning on behalf of the Government of Iraq, and Ms. Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, United Nations Resident Coordinator, on behalf of the UN in Iraq.

The UNSDCF was developed in close cooperation with the Government, following a consultation process with NGOs, the private sector, civil society and academia. It will assist the Government to accelerate developmental and social transformation across Iraq as outlined in the National Development Plan (2018-2022), Iraq Vision 2030, UN Socio-Economic Response Plan to COVID-19, the National Plan on Displacement in Iraq, and the White Paper for Economic Reform.

The UNSDCF was updated to include the impact COVID-19 and the increased need for durable solutions in order to end displacement.

“The fruitful partnership between the Government and the United Nations Country Team is formalized with the signing of the UNSDCF and is an acknowledgment of the UN’s efforts in supporting Iraq’s development priorities and efforts to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are not left behind,” said Ms. Vojáčková-Sollorano.

The revised UNSDCF works towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through its five strategic priority areas:

Achieving social cohesion, social protection, and social inclusion to create a fair and inclusive society for all Iraqis.

Growing the economy for all Iraqis.

Promoting effective, inclusive, accountable and efficient institutions and services at all levels.

Promoting natural resource and disaster risk management, and climate change resilience to achieve a better, safer and more sustainable future for all.

Achieving dignified, safe and voluntary durable solutions to displacement in Iraq.

In all its work, UN agencies will put greater emphasis on respect for human rights, gender equality and inclusion, empowerment of women and girls, as well as of marginalized and vulnerable populations, including displaced and refugee populations. These outcomes will only be achieved through close partnership with the government and other key stakeholders.

For more info, please contact Mr. Brian Mau, Senior Development Coordination Officer, Resident Coordinator’s Office mau@un.org