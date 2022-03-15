The UK & UNFPA partner to enhance rights-based family planning in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

*15 March 2022, Baghdad, Iraq –*The United Kingdom is investing US$ 19 million in the UNFPA multi-year programme on family planning in Iraq.

This new partnership will improve national policies and regulations on access to right-based family planning with a focus on young people and vulnerable groups. It will also increase awareness of decision-makers, community leaders, and influencers about family planning, reproductive rights and the dangers of child marriage.

The contribution will enable all women, young people, and people with disabilities, to access good quality family planning services, age-appropriate and reliable information, life skills, education on reproductive health and rights and better understand the negative consequences related to child marriage.

The British Ambassador to the Iraq, HE Mark Bryson-Richardson, commented on the grant, saying: “The UK is excited to be working with UNFPA and the Government of Iraq in support of Iraq’s Family Planning Strategy. This will see local communities, particularly young people and women, enabled to make informed choices regarding their reproductive health and have access to quality health care. Investment in family planning has very high returns, both directly on health and household, as well as broader economic and political stability.”

Acknowledging the British support, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia, said: “UNFPA is grateful to the UK Government for supporting reproductive rights of women and girls in Iraq. This funding will help to empower families and women to make informed choices about the timing of having children that will improve the health of mothers and children, and the overall wellbeing of families. The project will also support the prevention of early marriages and the empowerment of girls and women to contribute to their communities.”

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

