UK and Canada commit to combating climate change in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

*Baghdad, Iraq, 29 June 2022 -- *A new project designed to accelerate climate action in Iraq has today been launched through a partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the Ministry of Environment with funding generously provided by governments of the UK and Canada.

The three-year Catalytic Climate Action in Iraq project is designed to strengthen Iraq's capacity to mitigate the climate change and adapt to its impacts by managing natural resources, developing renewable resources, and increasing resilience to climate-induced hazards.

Activities are targeted at gaps that can deliver systemic change within Government of Iraq and Kurdistan Region of Iraq to help deliver their climate ambitions under the Paris Agreement. Technical assistance, knowledge building and operational support will be provided to Iraq to help implement its Nationally Determined Contributions, with a strong focus on renewable energy, transboundary water resources management, and preparedness for drought and other disasters.

The Government of Iraq was proud to submit its NDC document in October 2021. This document serves as the country's supreme policy for climate action and initiates the first steps towards a more diversified and green economy by encouraging the use of renewable energies, promoting nature-based solutions, strengthening integrated water resources management, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector. This project is crucial to supporting the Government to mainstream its NDC across all Ministries and institutions in Iraq and the Kurdistan region with a strong focus on energy, drought preparedness and effective water management. The Ministry of Environment on behalf the Iraqi Government is grateful to the UK and Canada for generously supporting this important project which is a catalyst for increasing climate ambitions in Iraq," says Minister for Environment, Dr. Jassim Abdulazeez Humadi.

"Climate Change is the one of the most significant challenges facing Iraq, impacting the lives of millions and threatening health and wellbeing, services and the economy. The UK is committed to partnering with Iraq to urgently address these challenges. The Government of Iraq and most of the world made clear commitments at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last year. Turning those commitments in to actions is key. That is why the UK is proud to be part of this new initiative," says UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson

"Climate change is a collective crisis that we must all tackle together. Canada made a commitment to work with countries---such as Iraq---that are harshly impacted by the effects of climate change, to better address its challenges and to adapt to its harmful consequences. Our support for this project demonstrates our commitment to co-building a better future for the people of Iraq," says Canada's Minister of International Development, Harjit S. Sajjan.

"Iraq is classified as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to climate change. The country faces serious challenges like increasing temperatures, declining rainfall, salinity, and persistent dust storms that we've experienced recently. Now is the time to invest in effective climate action; we cannot afford to wait any longer. Thank you to the governments of UK and Canada for not only funding this critical work, but for showing strong leadership and commitment to the fight against Climate Change in Iraq," says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

