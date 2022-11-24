Transitioning out of Humanitarian Assistance: Iraq – Critical actions to ensure Gender-based Violence risks are mitigated and prevented throughout the transition [EN/AR/KU]

SUMMARY

1 2.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance according to the IRAQ HRP 2022. This includes 1.7 million returnees, 180,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps and 550,000 IDPs outside of camps. (Background message to the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the drawdown of humanitarian assistance in Iraq - HCT, March 2022).

In light of ongoing efforts to transition away from humanitarian Cash assistance in Iraq, a two-day workshop took place in Erbil on June 22 which gathered more than 32 gender-based violence (GBV) and cash and voucher assistance (CVA) actors with the goal of identifying priorities for the transition period related to GBV mainstreaming in humanitarian Cash and Social Protection assistance. This brief presents the recommendations that were formulated as a result of the workshop, highlighting critical actions to work toward mitigating GBV risks during the transition to greater Government assistance in place of current humanitarian Cash assistance.