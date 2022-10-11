Training Of Agriculture extension staff on the implementation of Farmer Field Schools (FFS) In Basra Governorate [EN/AR]

10 October 2022 Basra, Iraq - The Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations (FAO) in Iraq launched a 5-day training for agriculture extension staff to facilitate the implementation of “Farmer Field Schools” (FFS) in Basra, ThiQar and Missan Governorates. In total, 25 people participated, including 6 women.

The training is part of the “Restoration and Strengthening the Resilience of Agri-Food Systems Project in Southern Iraq” project, funded by the European Union and implemented by FAO-Iraq in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture in Iraq. The FFS approach is the methodology to work closely with farmers to jointly analyze their production system, identify problems, test solutions, and adopt practices that are most appropriate for their farming systems in the field.

FAO Iraq representative Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan said “The FFS training approach is a hands-on learning process to promote modern, sustainable and good agricultural practices of farmers that will improve their income. FAO Iraq is working to strengthen the agricultural sector in Iraq and to create job opportunities to the rural families thanks to the European Union financial support. This project is part of a larger EU-funded “Agri-food Business Development Program” that is implemented together with other international partners and focuses fully on job creation in the agricultural sector. Media Contact:

