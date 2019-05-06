06 May 2019

TORs – Iraq Health Cluster Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) April 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (527.93 KB)

Background

The Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of the Iraq Health Cluster is the main technical institution which provides guidance and direction to the Cluster with regard to strategy, policy and advocacy. Its members decide on priorities and actively shape the Health Cluster's orientation, keeping in line with the Humanitarian Response Plan.

To date, four Technical Working Groups are functional under the umbrella of the Iraq health Cluster to provide additional platforms for more in-depth specialized technical discussions, guidance, and coordination in key program areas:

  • Reproductive Health Inter-agency Working Group (RH-IAWG) – led by UNFPA

  • Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Working Group (MHPSS-WG) – led by WHO and International Medical Corps (Health Cluster) and Save the Children (Protection Cluster) under the auspices of the MoH.

  • Nutrition Technical Working Group – led by UNICEF

  • Humanitarian Physical Rehabilitation Working Group – led by WHO The SAG came into force in April 2017, to provide technical guidance for the implementation of the Health Cluster Response Strategy in Iraq. The Health Cluster collaborates closely with all agencies, including partners, members and observers, as well as with other Clusters, mainly Protection and its sub-clusters (GBV and Child Protection), CCCM, WASH and Logistics, to strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration and program implementation and improve health outcomes in the current emergency setting.

In the current transition phase between humanitarian and development that Iraq is undergoing, there is need to ensure that the Cluster strategy and activities fall in line with those of the relevant programs such asthe Recovery and Resilience Program (RRP), mainly under components 4, 5 and 6; and UNDP’s Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization (FFIS), the aim of which is to lay the groundwork for reconstruction and recovery, and safeguard against the resurgence of violence and extremism.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.