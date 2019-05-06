TORs – Iraq Health Cluster Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) April 2019

Background

The Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of the Iraq Health Cluster is the main technical institution which provides guidance and direction to the Cluster with regard to strategy, policy and advocacy. Its members decide on priorities and actively shape the Health Cluster's orientation, keeping in line with the Humanitarian Response Plan.

To date, four Technical Working Groups are functional under the umbrella of the Iraq health Cluster to provide additional platforms for more in-depth specialized technical discussions, guidance, and coordination in key program areas:

Reproductive Health Inter-agency Working Group (RH-IAWG) – led by UNFPA

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Working Group (MHPSS-WG) – led by WHO and International Medical Corps (Health Cluster) and Save the Children (Protection Cluster) under the auspices of the MoH.

Nutrition Technical Working Group – led by UNICEF

Humanitarian Physical Rehabilitation Working Group – led by WHO The SAG came into force in April 2017, to provide technical guidance for the implementation of the Health Cluster Response Strategy in Iraq. The Health Cluster collaborates closely with all agencies, including partners, members and observers, as well as with other Clusters, mainly Protection and its sub-clusters (GBV and Child Protection), CCCM, WASH and Logistics, to strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration and program implementation and improve health outcomes in the current emergency setting.

In the current transition phase between humanitarian and development that Iraq is undergoing, there is need to ensure that the Cluster strategy and activities fall in line with those of the relevant programs such asthe Recovery and Resilience Program (RRP), mainly under components 4, 5 and 6; and UNDP’s Funding Facility for Immediate Stabilization (FFIS), the aim of which is to lay the groundwork for reconstruction and recovery, and safeguard against the resurgence of violence and extremism.