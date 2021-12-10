Together to end impunity for violence committed against women and girls in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 10 December 2021 – To mark the end of this year’s campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, on 6 December, the Iraqi Women Network, Iraqi al Amal Association and the Human Rights Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq brought together Iraqis from a broad range of professions, united by the common objective to end gender-based violence.

Participants emphasized the importance of community engagement working towards the common goal to end violence against women and girls, and the need for collective actions to advocate for the enactment of legislation to criminalize domestic-violence and to ensure accountability for crimes committed based on gender-based violence.

In addition, there is a need to increase the awareness raising activities to end violence against women and girls and criminalize domestic violence already ongoing reaching all parts of Iraq society by women rights activists, including with the support of the United Nations, and judges, doctors, lawyers, academics, journalists, religious leaders, tribal elders, and civil society activists. They have been at the forefront of advocacy campaigns to sensitize the public, members of parliament, government, justice institutions, and the security sector to the prevalence of this violation and the importance of providing redress to victims.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly exacerbated all the risk factors for violence against women and girls, including unemployment and poverty, and has reinforced many of the root causes of such violence, such as negative gender stereotypes and harmful social norms.

This new reality of enhanced risk reinforces the urgent need to criminalize domestic violence, to hold perpetrators accountable, and strengthen the support system for survivors.

Consistent with the principles of the global campaign and recognizing the commendable efforts by the Government to address gender-based violence, we re-affirm our commitment to:

Advocate for the criminalization of domestic violence in Iraq and the strengthening of a multi-sectoral, survivor-centered and transformative approach to preventing and responding to gender-based violence;

Implement a common, action-oriented approach , fully utilizing the leadership of women and girls, respecting diversity and creating space for their participation in decision making;

Galvanize the efforts of civil society organizations in alignment with other partners to prevent and end violence against women and girls, by amplifying their collective voice and promoting a common agenda;

Counter gendered misconceptions and accurately represent the value and long-term impact of effective implementation of ADVL, through responsible and informed media.

Progress can only be achieved through a collective and mutually reinforcing effort by government institutions and civil society to: adopt national laws and mechanisms that protect women and girls from gender-based violence; end impunity; empower women; and enhance their participation in peacebuilding, societal cohesion, and sustainable development programs.

Media contact:

Musab Othman [UNWOMEN] musab.othman@unwomen.org +962 790317218

Salwa Moussa [UNFPA] smoussa@unfpa.org +9647809171035

Danielle Bell UNAMI human rights belld@un.org +9647809284127

Hanaa Edwar Iraqi al Amal Association hanaa.e@iraqi-alamal.org +9647901919286

Amal Kabashi Iraqi Women Network amal.kabashi@yahoo.com +964 7729786951