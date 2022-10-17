TİKA Extends its Friendly Hands to Disabled Children in Iraq

Thirty electric wheelchairs were provided by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) for the benefit of disabled children living in Zi-Kar, Iraq.

In cooperation with TİKA and Iraq Children with Brain Stroke Association, 30 electric wheelchairs were provided for the benefit of disabled children living in the Iraqi city of Zi-Kar within the scope of the "Support Project for Children with Disabilities in Southern Iraq to Participate in Social Life". With this project, it is aimed to facilitate children with disabilities to reach social equality in society.

Children with disabilities are not adequately supported

Zi-Kar Deputy, Sadik es-Slitî, who was attended at the distribution ceremony of the chairs to the families, thanked TİKA for the support given to the children and for the many projects completed across the country. Children with disabilities cannot be adequately supported by the state due to financial difficulties and problems in accessing health services in the southern provinces of Iraq.

It is stated that the number of people who are disabled due to cerebral palsy is more than 200 thousand throughout the country.