Through EU-funded project in the south, FAO Iraq is reviving the date palm value chain development [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 08 September 2022 –The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq held a follow-up technical meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) on the development of the date palm value chain in Iraq in Basrah, Missan and Thi-Qar governorates. The discussions are part of activities of a European Union funded project “Restoration and Strengthening the Resilience of Agri-food systems in Southern Iraq.”

The meeting was chaired by MoA deputy minister for technical affairs, Dr. Mithaq AlKhafaji and attended by FAO Iraq Representative Dr. Salah al-Hajj Hassan, MoA's advisor, Dr. Mahdi Al-Qaisi, and a large number of experts including FAO date palm expert, Dr.Abdul Basit Ibrahim. The discussion focused on the current and future challenges facing this important agricultural and economic sector and project activities in supporting date palm farmers, MoA and private sector.

This meeting is within a series of upcoming activities in which the partnership between FAO Iraq and MoA under EU funded project will expand within the project work plan, where its outlines were clarified.

FAO Iraq Representative, Dr. Salah al-Hajj Hassan confirmed FAO Iraq’s commitment to support the date palm sector in Iraq by introducing modern technologies adopted globally to cope with the challenges of water scarcity and climate change. The introduction of climate smart agricultural practices successful modern practices, to develop value chain for dates, as well as developing a longterm strategic plan that modernizes the sector, introduces sustainable and innovative practices and techniques.

Salah ElHajjHassan, FAO Representative in Iraq | Salah.ElHajjHassan@fao.org |