Thousands of internally displaced Iraqis obtain civil documentation thanks to EU support

IRAQ Baghdad, 9 December, 2020 - UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has provided legal assistance to over 64,400 people from January 2019 to June 2020, including legal counselling and representation before administrative and judicial instances, thanks to the support of donors such as the European Union (EU).

In 2019 and 2020, the EU has donated up to EUR 6 million in humanitarian aid for internally displaced people (IDP) in Iraq to the UNHCR. With this support, UNHCR continues to deliver vital assistance to thousands of IDPs through the provision of critical protection services, including legal assistance, access to civil documentation, and camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) support. Furthermore, in the current COVID-19 context, the EU’s humanitarian support has also contributed to UNHCR’s contingency plan in response to the pandemic.

“It is a priority for the EU to ensure displaced Iraqi families remain safe and sheltered in the midst of a pandemic, especially with camps closing at the onset of winter. Working in partnership with UNHCR, we are committed to do everything we can so that people leaving the camps are protected, with civil documentation and access to services, and those who stay continue to benefit from basic services,” said Janez Lenarčic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

During the same period, over 38,000 people obtained civil documents through the “Ad Hoc Committee on Civil Documentation” established by the Ministry of Interior. The establishment of legal identity remains an essential step for IDPs to access public services, return to their homes, and exercise their basic rights.

UNHCR also rehabilitated and provided equipment to the first unified national identification card centre in Ninewa. The centre will increase access to civil documentation for people living in the governorate. UNHCR is also working on rehabilitating other civil affairs directorates across the country.

“Here in Iraq, thousands of IDPs lack the appropriate civil documents to resume their lives and have access to services. With the EU’s ongoing support, UNHCR is working to assist IDPs to obtain their civil documents. Obtaining civil documents is a step towards finding a durable solution,” said Philippa Candler, Acting Representative of UNHCR in Iraq.

In addition to ongoing legal assistance and civil documentation support, since 2019 over 237,000 people in Iraq benefitted from EU funded camp management services. In addition to supporting displaced families with tents, core relief items, infrastructure repair and maintenance of roads, UNHCR ensured effective camp coordination and response. UNHCR and partners continued to carry out Communication with Communities initiatives within the camps to ensure persons of concern are familiar with the available services and also aware of COVID-19 preventive measures. With the support of the EU, and as part of the COVID-19 contingency plan, UNHCR also ensured availability of quarantine space in camps.

For more information contact

Firas Al-Khateeb, Spokesperson and Communication Officer

Baghdad, Iraq | +964 780 918 9700 | khateeb@unhcr.org

Shaza Shekfeh, Associate Communication Officer

Erbil, Iraq | +964 770 494 6384 | shekfehs@unhcr.org

Rasheed Hussein Rasheed, Senior Communications Associate

Duhok, Erbil | + 964 750 713 0014 | rasheedr@unhcr.org