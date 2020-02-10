10 Feb 2020

Tenth report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security and the range of United Nations efforts in support of Member States in countering the threat (S/2020/95) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (335.78 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (512.37 KB)Arabic version

I. Introduction

  1. In adopting its resolution 2253 (2015), the Security Council expressed its determination to address the threat posed to international peace and security by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant1 (ISIL, also known as Da’esh) and associated individuals and groups. In paragraph 97 of the resolution, the Council requested that I provide an initial strategic-level report on the threat, followed by updates every four months. In its resolution 2368 (2017), the Council requested that I continue to provide, every six months, strategic-level reports that reflect the gravity of the threat, as well as the range of United Nations efforts in support of Member States in countering the threat.

  2. This is my tenth report on the threat posed by ISIL to international peace and security.2 The report was prepared by the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, 3 in close collaboration with the Office of Counter-Terrorism, other United Nations entities and international organizations.

  3. Continuing ISIL activity in parts of Iraq and increased activity in certain areas of the Syrian Arab Republic are highlighted in the report. Outside conflict zones, ISIL remains reliant on inspired attacks to demonstrate its relevance, while it is actively working to re-establish its former capacity to direct complex international operations.
    Owing to their high number, foreign terrorist fighters remain an acute issue and will continue to pose short-, medium- and long-term threat.

