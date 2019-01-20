20 Jan 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent provides relief and food assistance for the affected families due to the floods in Dohuk

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 20 Jan 2019 View Original

The relief teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have visited the affected families due to the floods in Dohuk governorate and they have provided relief, health and food assistance for them.

The IRCS has said that its teams in Dohuk governorate have distributed 26 food parcels for the affected families due to the floods after conducting an assessment for the numbers of the families and register their needs, the teams have also distributed household items and 104 blankets, four blankets for every family, as the IRCS`s health teams have provided therapeutical and medical services for the affected families also the psychosocial support.

On the other hand, the IRCS has organized a psychosocial support program for the children in a number of schools in Dohuk as this category needs a lot of care and attention because it has a great impact in building the personality of a person and community development, the program included regular sessions to support and encourage children on school communication and education, as well as recreational activities, where the number of beneficiaries has reached more (50) children.

