09 Jan 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distributes relief and food assistance for the displaced families in Baghdad governorate

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed relief and food assistance to more than 30 displaced families from Anbar governorate who are living in Baghdad.

The IRCS has reported in a statement that the teams of the IRCS have distributed food parcels to more than 30 displaced families living at Wehda tent in AlRasheed district in Baghdad governorate, adding to distribute 33 oil heaters, one heater for every single family, also the IRCS `s health teams have covered all the needs of the displaced families such as medical and therapeutical services, and provide psychosocial support for them.

The IRCS is continuing as it is the first responder to relief the IDPs by providing support and humanitarian assistance for the displaced families in order to help them to face the difficult challenges that they live till the teams of the IRCS secure their return to their home areas.

