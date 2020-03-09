The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute relief and food assistance to 2360 displaced Yezidi families in Sinjar mountain

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) / Nineveh branch has distributed relief and food assistance to more than 2360 displaced Yezidi families in Sinjar mountain in cooperation with the International Committee of Red Cross.

The head of IRCS/ Nineveh branch Mr.Hyder Qassim has said ” The IRCS`s teams in cooperation with the International Committee of Red Cross have distributed food assistance to more than 2360 displaced Yezidi families in the Sinjar mountain area, Qassim also said one food parcel contains 2 rice bags weighed 25 kilos, lentil bag weighed 15 kilos and bean weighed 10 kilos, also salt bag weighed one kilo, adding to distribute health set to every family.