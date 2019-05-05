The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute relief and food aid to more than 70 families affected by floods in Al-Azeer township in Maysan governorate.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed food and relief aid to more than 70 families affected by floods in Al-Azeer township in Maysan Governorate.The IRCS has reported that the relief teams of the IRCS have distributed more than 70 food parcels and various relief items to families affected by the floods and torrents who are living in Azeer township which is located more than 60 km away from the center of Maysan governorate, the distribution was done by using riverboats to deliver aid after the sinking of roads leading to them and disruption of communication with affected families.”

The teams of the IRCS have installed a camp to shelter the families which affected by the torrents that caused the drowning of their homes, after the count of sinking (37) houses in the area mentioned.

The IRCS`s teams are continuing to help the families affected by floods and torrents in order to alleviate their suffering and provide the necessary food, relief, and health aid.