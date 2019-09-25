25 Sep 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute health and food aid to 69 poor families in the city of Baghdad

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed food and health aid to 69 displaced families who are living at the suburbs of Baghdad. The IRCS has reported in a statement ” The IRCS`s relief teams have distributed food and health aid to 69 poor and displaced families who are living in Al-Doura area southwest of Baghdad, the aid included 70 food parcels, 138 of rice bag, and 69 of health set, where the distribution has done after conducting a prior assessment in coordination with the municipal council in Al-Doura area in order to learn about the numbers of families and their needs”. The IRCS is continuing to provide support and help to the poor and displaced families in order to reduce their suffering and help them to overcome the difficult economic conditions that they live.

