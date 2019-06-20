The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute food and relief assistance to poor families and people with special needs in Maysan and Salahddin

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) seeks to achieve social solidarity for the most vulnerable groups in the community by supporting the poor families and those with special needs to provide their requirement of food aid, relief and health.

Where the IRCS’s teams in the governorate of Maysan have distributed food and relief assistance to more than (50) poor families and those with special needs who are living in the center of the governorate, and the distribution continues to cover all the poor families that the IRCS have conducted an assessment on them in all the districts of Maysan.

In the same context, the IRCS’s teams in the governorate of Salah al-Din have visited the district of Tuz Khurmato and conducting field survey to asses the numbers of the poor families and the returnees from displacement, and the number of beneficiaries has reached more than (100) poor families.