20 Jun 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute food and relief assistance to poor families and people with special needs in Maysan and Salahddin

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) seeks to achieve social solidarity for the most vulnerable groups in the community by supporting the poor families and those with special needs to provide their requirement of food aid, relief and health.

Where the IRCS’s teams in the governorate of Maysan have distributed food and relief assistance to more than (50) poor families and those with special needs who are living in the center of the governorate, and the distribution continues to cover all the poor families that the IRCS have conducted an assessment on them in all the districts of Maysan.

In the same context, the IRCS’s teams in the governorate of Salah al-Din have visited the district of Tuz Khurmato and conducting field survey to asses the numbers of the poor families and the returnees from displacement, and the number of beneficiaries has reached more than (100) poor families.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.