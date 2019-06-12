The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute food and relief aid to more than 60 poor families in Maysan.

After a series of field, visits to learn about the needs of poor families in the physical and psychological aspects and monitoring the humanitarian situations that the Iraqi Red Crescent (IRCS) is concerned with to carry out appropriate measures for the benefit of the poor and needy people.

The IRCS in Maysan has organized a charitable relief campaign that included distributing food and relief rations to 63 poor families that covered all areas of the governorate center.

The above-mentioned campaign, which included visits to more than 14 districts in the governorate, involving 13 employees and volunteers in the departments and units of the IRCS in order to participate effectively and seek to reach the deserving and most vulnerable families in the governorate of Maysan.

The IRCS has organized similar relief campaigns for a number of governorates targeting the poor and most vulnerable families in the IRCS, and the campaigns are still ongoing.