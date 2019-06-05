05 Jun 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute food and health assistance to poor families and people with special needs in Maysan and Basra governorates

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has distributed Ramadan food parcels and health items for families with special needs in the governorates of Maysan and Basra.

The IRCS has reported in a statement that the teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent in the governorate of Maysan have distributed (25) Ramadan food parcel every parcel contains (15) food items, distributed to needy families and people with special needs in the governorate, after a pre-assessment to identify the numbers of families and their needs and the distribution continues to cover all the families that conducted the assessment.

“The IRCS`s health teams in Basrah have distributed 100 health kits to the needy families in Abi al-Khasib and Qurna. The distribution of health assistance coincides with the high temperatures that help spread epidemic diseases, especially In remote areas.

