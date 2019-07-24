24 Jul 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute food aid in Maysan and Basrah and relief aid in Diyala and Nineveh

Report
from Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Published on 24 Jul 2019

The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have distributed food aid for the poor families in Maysan and Basrah and relief aid for the families affected by torrents in the governorates of Diyala and Nineveh.'-

The IRCS has reported in a statement ” The teams of the IRCS in Maysan have distributed 87 food parcels for the poor families who are living in the districts of Musharah and Alsalam in the governorate, the distribution is continuing in order to cover all the poor families that included in the assessment all over the governorate ”.

The statement has added ” The IRCS`s teams in cooperation with German Red Cross have distributed 50 food parcels in Basrah governorate to the poor families who are living in Seba township, after conducting a prior field survey to learn about the numbers of families and thier needs”.

In Diyala governorate, the IRCS`s teams have visited a number of villages in Mendele township which is always exposed to torrents and floods being located on the borderline, where the distribution of relief aid known as “shelter kit” for more than (100) families living villages (Aliawi, Major General) in the area.

In a related context, the teams of the IRCS in Nineveh governorate have distributed more than 300 clothes to different age categories in Talafar district, as part of the program “Wall of Mercy” implemented by the IRCS’s teams to support the poor families and the program will be implemented in all districts and areas of the governorate to include the largest number of families.

