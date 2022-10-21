Task Force of Kurdistan Region of Iraq: A step to review and refine the current classification systems in KRG-I [EN/KU]

Erbil, Iraq

The criminal justice system in Iraq including the Kurdistan region has been weakened through years of conflict and. Most recently, the rise and fall of ISIL has placed significant strain on already challenged reformatory and detention facilities. The UNODC mandate includes a Criminal Justice Reform strategy encompassing police reform, prosecution service, judiciary, access to legal defense and legal aid, restorative justice, prison reform and alternatives to imprisonment.

Within the framework of the Returning Foreign Terrorist Fighter Detention Program, (FTF), funded by the U.S. government and under UNODC Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa, UNODC-Iraq with the collaboration of Directorate of Reformatory – Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MOLSA) / Kurdistan Regional Government - Iraq (KRG-I) conducted the inaugural meeting of KRI Task Force to review the recommendations of the Assessment of reformatories and Children’s Detention Facilities conducted in Kurdistan Region of Iraq in June 2020 and to agree on the required actions to respond to these recommendation. The Task Force meeting also focused on the need to review and reform the current classification system to which inmates are subjected, with due consideration given to relevant legislative provisions.

The meeting was conducted on 20 October 2022 with 20 representatives from Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, MOLSA, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Human Right Department.

During the meeting, the UNODC presented a series of recommendations from the aforementioned assessment. These recommendations seek to present core thematic areas of concern and provide guidance on how to address them.

In line with the recommendations, the UNODC discussed the classifications of inmates with members of the Task Force. The UNODC emphasized that a well-designed and managed classification process is the cornerstone of an effective reformatory system and fundamental to the protection of human rights. The UNODC explained that classification has a direct impact on the effectiveness of interventions aimed at deradicalizing inmates and their disengagement from violence; and well as assisting in general management, and the safety and security of inmates, reformatory staff and the general public; the humane custody of inmates; and the ability to individualize case and sentence planning in addition to increasing the cost-effectiveness of operating a reformatory system.

In this line, the General Director of the Reformatory Directorate, Mr. Ihasan Abdulrahman said “There are multiple challenges, and the Directorate of Reformatory is working hard to address them. Nevertheless, cooperation with other governmental authorities and the support of UNODC are vital keys to overcome these challenges and achieve future development in reformatory facilities. We will draw on the international expertise provided by UNODC to enhance the reformatory system in KRG-I and strengthen the capacity of the reformatory staff”.

The meeting concluded with agreements on the next steps. Aligned with SDG 17 and through its continued partnerships with local authorities, the UNODC aims to strengthen Iraq’s institutional capacity to develop and integrate the relevant classifications tools into practice, enabling reformatory staff to perform their tasks in an effective, professional manner to manage and mitigate the threats posed by terrorists and FTF inmates. International best practices will be examined and adapted to the local context.

