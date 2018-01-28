28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - October 2017: WASH

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2017 View Original
So far in 2017, over 1.17 million individuals have benefited from access to adequate quantity of safe water through improved longer-term water systems. Approximately 332,265 people have gained access to appropriate sanitation facilities and services, and over 506,600 people have access to adequate quantity of safe water through temporary provision. More than 734,000 people have experienced hygiene promotion sessions. Highlights of the WASH Sector across the region in October include:

In Iraq, two elevated water-storage tanks have been completed in Domiz camp. Water quality tests had been conducted taking more than 3,000 sample considering possible risk of waterborne diseases in autum. In Jordan, WASH services were provided to 118,649 people, including an estimated 67,118 children, living in Za'atari, Azraq and King Abdulla Park Camps. In Za'atari, Phase 2 of water and wastewater network is currently at 48 per cent completion, with 141 kilometers of water network and 45 kilometers of wastewater pipeline were installed. In Lebanon, 3RP partners continued water, sanitation and hygiene activites through increased collaboration with local authorities to improve ownership, sustainability, costeffectiveness and integration, and reduce social tensions between Syrian refugees and the host communities

