Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - October 2017: Protection

The number of Syrian refugees in the region rose to 5.31 million at the end of October 2017. There are now over 3.2 million Syrian refugees registered refugees in Turkey, over 1 million in Lebanon, some 654,000 in Jordan, almost 246,000 in Iraq and above 126,000 in Egypt, indicating the generosity of host countries across the region. Highlights of the Protection Sector across the region in October include:

In Egypt, structured and sustained psycho-social support (PSS) and child protection programmes were extended to a total of 3,142 children, adolescents and youth. The number of newly registered Syrian unaccompanied children continues to rise, standing now at 29. During the reporting period, 3RP partners continued to focus on prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) incidents. 390 Syrian SGBV survivors were identified and received multi-sectoral response services, including quality individual case management, access to emergency medical care, psychosocial counselling and legal assistance. In Iraq, protection monitoring was carried out for 4,992 Syrian households. In addition, total of 120 household-level protection assessments were conducted to identify various protection concerns. In Jordan, Durable solutions technical working group has been established to discuss durable solutions for refugees. In Lebanon, protection sector partners continued providing service on legal counseling, community based protection services, SGBV prevention, psychosocial support to children, training on child protection and SGBV. In Turkey, more than 9,130 children received specialized child protection services and almost 8,000 Syrian received SGBV services.