Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: WASH

The WASH response is facing a critical funding shortage, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq. For example, at current funding levels in Lebanon, partners will struggle to sustain services for 190,000 people living in informal settlements beyond April 2018. To preempt the funding shortfall, a shift from full service coverage is underway, to mainly focus on the most vulnerable, semitemporary cost-effective water and wastewater facilities, and the establishment of a surveillance mechanism to identify possible communicable disease outbreaks and trigger an immediate Health and WASH joint response. Highlights of the WASH Sector across the region in November include:

In Jordan, throughout November WASH services were provided to some 119,648 people including an estimated 69,395 children living in Zaatari, Azraq and King Abdullah Park camps. In Iraq, the WASH sector continued to provide sustainable, sufficient quantities of safe water, appropriate sanitation facilities and improved hygiene practices to about 83,000 refugees in camps, out of camp and in education and health facilities. Meanwhile, over reliance on groundwater supply in camps has led to excessive abstraction leading to some boreholes drying up or not working to full capacity. A longer-term solution is needed such as the construction of a new water treatment plant relying on surface water sources from Mosul dam. In Lebanon, despite funding constraints, almost 200,000 affected people have been provided with access to improved safe sanitation in temporary locations.