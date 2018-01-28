Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Shelter

During 2017, almost 58,000 households living inside and outside camps have been reached with shelter assistance and shelter upgrades while some 17,301 households in camps have received similiar assistance. Some highlights of the Shelter Sector across the region in November include: In Iraq, some 38 per cent of the Syrian refugee population lives in camps, where the sector’s main interventions take place. In urban, peri-urban and rural areas, 881 families have been provided with assistance for shelter and shelter upgrades as of 30 November 2017, while 1,659 families in camps have received similar assistance (308 in November).

In Jordan, trench works in camps have been completed, in preparation for winter. Meanwhile, the recently implemented vulnerable shelter support programme, which aims to provide the most vulnerable households, living in very substandard conditions, with direct shelter repairs and maintenance, is ongoing and, during the month of November, an additional 700 Syrian refugees benefited from constructed, upgraded and/or improved shelters and associated facilities.