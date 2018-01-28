28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Shelter

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (219.59 KB)

During 2017, almost 58,000 households living inside and outside camps have been reached with shelter assistance and shelter upgrades while some 17,301 households in camps have received similiar assistance. Some highlights of the Shelter Sector across the region in November include: In Iraq, some 38 per cent of the Syrian refugee population lives in camps, where the sector’s main interventions take place. In urban, peri-urban and rural areas, 881 families have been provided with assistance for shelter and shelter upgrades as of 30 November 2017, while 1,659 families in camps have received similar assistance (308 in November).

In Jordan, trench works in camps have been completed, in preparation for winter. Meanwhile, the recently implemented vulnerable shelter support programme, which aims to provide the most vulnerable households, living in very substandard conditions, with direct shelter repairs and maintenance, is ongoing and, during the month of November, an additional 700 Syrian refugees benefited from constructed, upgraded and/or improved shelters and associated facilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.