Swisscross Foundation partners with the United Arab Emirates to bring complex reconstructive surgery to vulnerable populations affected by conflict

The new partnership between the Swisscross Foundation and UAE Aid is one of the largest to date, supporting Swisscross in establishing the first humanitarian surgical care program to help local healthcare communities rebuild and bring complex care to people in need in Erbil, Iraq. UAE Aid and Swisscross will also collaborate on programs in support of women’s physical and mental health.

Each year, thousands of refugees, internally displaced persons, and vulnerable individuals are injured in armed conflict. Isolated by the circumstances of war, many do not receive the advanced medical care required for complex injuries, a situation made worse by the budgetary and travel restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “The UAE continues to support the brotherly Iraqi people in line with the UAE's foreign aid priorities.” The UAE, His Excellency noted, is “committed to addressing the needs of affected communities, particularly women and children.” Moreover, His Excellency added: “The UAE continues to exert significant efforts to restore stability in several areas in Iraq, including Mosul, as well as support the reconstruction of basic social facilities and a WASH project in Sinjar.”

Swisscross has engaged with the community in Erbil by visiting local hospitals, hiring local doctors, and planning various missions for the Fall 2021-Winter 2022 period. Focused on providing complex reconstructive surgeries, Swisscross is helping men, women, and children injured and traumatized in war to prevent long-term disability.

Swisscross is also committed to providing care to the Yazidi community in northern Iraq, which has experienced horrifying human rights violations and torture, with severe consequences to their health. Yazidi women in particular have suffered gender-based violence and require both physical and mental health support to rebuild their lives.

After seven years of genocide, many Yazidis are still living in camps and emergency tents in northern Iraq, where countless individual shave suffered debilitating long-term injuries.

Speaking about the partnership between UAE Aid and the Swisscross Foundation, Dr Enrique Steiger, Founder of Swisscross said: “Our focus, at Swisscross, stays firmly on the empowerment of local health care personnel, to ensure that no one receives poor medical treatment just because they are poor.

“This partnership, with UAEAid, is vital to achieving that goal. It will help us bring specialists from around the world to provide critical medical care for victims of war, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or religion.”

Under the partnership, UAE Aid will help support critical surgical operations for vulnerable people injured in conflict, strengthen local healthcare capacities, including by training local healthcare professionals in providing long-term care within their communities, and collaborate to provide the best health outcomes for refugees and internally displaced people affected by conflict.

About Swisscross Foundation

Swisscross Foundation is an NGO which provides complex reconstructive surgery for refugees, displaced populations, and vulnerable communities affected by armed conflict. We mobilize specialized medical teams, who volunteer for short missions in conflict zones, providing complex surgical care, training to local healthcare professionals, and hope to victims of wars.

Swisscross has previously partnered with the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Weapons, Traumatology, and Training Centre in Tripoli, Lebanon. During 2021 and 2022 Swisscross will bring global experts to a new program in northern Iraq in a stream of medical missions located in the city of Erbil.

Dr Enrique Steiger, Founder, Swisscross Foundation

Dr Steiger is a Swiss board-certified specialist in plastic- and reconstructive surgery, as well as a board-certified specialist in traumatology. He earned his doctorate at the University of Zurich. He is the clinic director and owner of the renowned clinic utoquai in Zurich, Switzerland since 1997. Since 1989, he has undertaken numerous missions as a war surgeon in regions of conflict including: Rwanda, Burundi, Angola, Namibia, Western- Sahara, Bosnia, Kosovo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Chad, Sudan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria.

Dr Steiger is also a guest lecturer in Conflict Research at the Institute of Political Science, University of Zürich.

