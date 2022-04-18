Swisscross Foundation partners with Face and Future Foundation, Canada to provide head and neck reconstructive surgery to vulnerable people injured due to conflict

Under the partnership, Swisscross will join forces with the Face and Future Foundation to provide life-changing reconstructive surgery to refugees and vulnerable populations with complex facial, head and neck injuries at the Swisscross Centre of Excellence for Complex Care in Erbil, Iraq.

Speaking about the partnership and upcoming mission, Swisscross CEO Dr. Ian Furst said: “We look forward to working closely with Face and Future Foundation to bring quality complex care to people who need it most. Our belief is that partnerships between Swisscross and other like- minded humanitarians can be a powerful surgical force where the sum of our efforts is greater than each of us individually. To that end, we have built a system, in collaboration with local healthcare workers in Iraq, to find, register, and plan complex care for people affected by war all before global experts arrive in Iraq.”

The Centre in Erbil, generously supported by UAE Aid is the first humanitarian surgical program bringing complex care to people injured due to the circumstances of war, while also helping to rebuild local health communities in Erbil.

The collaboration between Swisscross and the Face and Future Foundation is based on their shared values to treat and care for the most vulnerable people affected by traumatic and complex injuries, who would otherwise be unable to seek or afford treatment.

Dr. Peter A. Adamson, President and Founder of Face the Future Foundation said in a statement: “Face the Future ‘s teams of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and other paramedical professionals not only provide complex surgical care, but also educate local practitioners so as to build capacity and enhance sustainability in global health care. “Face The Future is very pleased to associate with Swisscross, a well-recognized and respected provider of health care to those who have suffered in war zones. Through our joint effort, we seek to provide even more hope and a better life for the many refugees and displaced people in Kurdistan Iraq suffering from postwar injuries.”

Face The Future Foundation is a Canadian humanitarian organization supporting surgical missions to developing countries since 1996. Current missions are active in Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Nepal. It specializes in complex care for head and neck diseases and trauma, always partnering with local healthcare providers to identify and meet their specific needs”

In May 2022, the team will head to Erbil for its first mission together. Dr. Rick Jaggi, expert facial surgeon will lead a head and neck team, as Mission Director, with Dr Peter A. Adamson and supported by Swisscross Founder, Dr Enrique Steiger, and Dr Ian Furst. They will all be assisted by a local team of healthcare professionals in Iraq.

Over the last six months, Erbil’s centre has received over 700 referrals for patient care, performed 87 complex reconstructive surgeries, and received 203 days of donated time from global and local surgeons and nurses. One third of all cases are burn trauma and more than half are young persons who need surgery for wounds or congenital differences.

ENDS

Notes to the Editor

About Swisscross Foundation

Swisscross Foundation is an NGO which provides complex reconstructive surgery for refugees, displaced populations, and vulnerable communities affected by armed conflict. We mobilize specialized medical teams, who volunteer for short missions in conflict zones, providing complex surgical care, training to local healthcare professionals, and hope to victims of wars. Currently Swisscross is leading missions at the has partnered with the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Weapons, Traumatology, and Training Centre in Tripoli, Lebanon.

About Face and Future Foundation

Face the FutureTM Foundation was launched in Canada in 1996 by internationally renowned head and neck surgeon Dr. Peter Adamson, OOnt, as a charitable organization.

The Foundation addresses the urgent medical needs of young people in developing countries who require life-altering, reconstructive surgery to treat highly complex facial deformities caused by birth defects, trauma, and cancerous tumors.

Media Contact

N.Mahmood

Swisscross Foundation

nmahmood@swisscross.org