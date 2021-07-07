Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 in Iraq: Key findings is the final paper in a series of eight released by UNDP on the impact of COVID-19 in Iraq. Throughout the series, UNDP provides a multidimensional analysis on the impact of the pandemic and related shocks, current and past, on Iraq and its citizens. It recognizes that returning to a sustainable and inclusive development trajectory depends on addressing the root causes of fragility and provides a range of policy recommendations for all stakeholders in the recovery from the pandemic and economic crisis, anticipating that this would catalyse a holistic approach to realizing the SDGs.